Submissions are being accepted until midnight Dec. 23. (City of Kelowna)

Vote: Kelowna’s new lean, mean, snow-blowing machine needs a name

It can fill 500 trucks an hour, and launch snow clear over a house

A flurry of name ideas is needed for the City of Kelowna’s brand-new snowblower.

It weighs approximately 45,360 kilograms, can fill 500 trucks an hour, and launch snow clear over a house.

All it needs now is a fitting name.

Submissions are being accepted until midnight on Dec. 23. The top ten will be chosen by city staff and those will be put to a public vote in January 2023.

The winner will get a deluxe snowblower experience, including a photo shoot and demonstration with the snowblower along with a Snow Angels prize pack.

Any Kelowna resident can enter, however, the city would particularly like to hear from the municipality’s younger residents for name ideas.

Name submissions can be made on the City of Kelowna website.

