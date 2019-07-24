(pixabay)

Wake up, wake up! Lightning and thunderstorm rattles Okanagan Valley

“Last night we watched the most amazing lightning storm.”

If you got a 5 a.m. wake up call from an alarm you never set this morning, you can thank the #BCStorm.

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the entire Okanagan Valley yesterday.

READ MORE: Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Okanagan Valley

According to Environment Canada and local residents, the storm began rolling through the Okanagan Valley around 9:30 p.m. last night.

While some chose to brave the storm from indoors, others watched the lightning show up close and personal while embracing the rattling aftermath of thunder from outdoors.

Check out a few of our favourites shots and videos.

View this post on Instagram

The clouds are angry…. #BCStorm

A post shared by Lindsay Pearce (@cheekster16) on

If you managed to get some footage or photos yourself, tag #YourKelowna, #YourVernon, #YourSalmonArm or #YourPenticton on Instagram.

READ MORE: Two lightning caused fires in North Okanagan

Natalia Cuevas Huaico
Social Media Co-ordinator/ Reporter, Black Press Media
Email me at Natalia.CuevasHuaico@blackpress.ca

Previous story
Okanagan man grows tomato with an… unusual shape
Next story
Okanagan owl video a hoot

Just Posted

Vehicle incident causes traffic delays on Highway 97B

The highway has been reduced to single-lane alternating traffic.

Join the circus at Salmon Arm festival

Roots and Blues to host CircusWest team as part of family friendly entertainment.

Wake up, wake up! Lightning and thunderstorm rattles Okanagan Valley

“Last night we watched the most amazing lightning storm.”

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: mix of sun and clouds, rain and chance of thunderstorms

Rain and clouds are expected to clear out by tonight

Salmon Arm council to revisit city lease of Canoe Beach cabin lots

Cabin owners signed final lease with city in 2016, with cabins slated to be removed late 2021

UPDATE: SUV stolen by suspects in B.C. deaths found torched in Manitoba

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are wanted in connection to three deaths

It’s National Tequila Day! 5 things you can do to celebrate

July 24 is known as National Tequila Day in Canada

Trinity Joy is a special cat amputee

Cat at Critteraid in Summerland loves climbing on couches and cat towers

Man guilty of bizarre assault banned from Similkameen village for a year

Roland Giroux convicted of assault charges related to striking man in telephone booth with vehicle

‘It’s incomprehensible’: Locals react to B.C. teens wanted for 3 deaths

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are wanted for a double homicide and suspicious death in northern B.C

VIDEO: Massive lightning storm passes over B.C.’s Elk Valley

A compilation of strikes seen from Fernie at around 1:30 a.m., July 24.

Less than 24 hours to sell out Subaru Ironman Canada 2020

Volunteers for the 2020 event will be given early registration access to Subaru Ironman Canada 2021

Father of teen suspect in B.C. deaths: ‘I’m sitting at home worrying about my son’

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are wanted in connection to three deaths in northern B.C.

Defence won’t call evidence on behalf of accused killer of Abbotsford police officer

Closing arguments in trial of Oscar Arfmann to take place Aug. 1 and 2

Most Read