WATCH: Okanagan singer records duet with dad moving hundreds online

Musician Justin J. Moore said he grew up admiring the vocal stylings of his father and on Jan. 4, the two released a cover together that has since been shared hundreds of times.
Moore, a W.L. Seaton Secondary School graduate, is the son of two professional Julliard-trained opera singers. He grew up studying classical piano and music theory at the Vernon Community Music School, but his parents were a source of inspiration.
“As with most kids who are fortunate enough to have a father in their lives, mine was my teacher and my inspiration,” Moore wrote in the YouTube post.
Moore said his part of Perfect Symphony, a song originally performed by Ed Sheeran, was filmed in his Kelowna apartment and his father recorded his portion in a garage.
“Now that I’m older, I can hear all the ways in which my voice developed as a result of imitating his,” Moore said.
