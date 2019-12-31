A baby. (PeakPx)

What are the most popular baby names in B.C. in 2019?

Olivia and Oliver top the list of baby names

Olivia and Oliver top the list of most popular baby names in B.C. for 2019, according to the province.

The data, released Tuesday, showed that Olivia and Oliver are followed by Lucas, Liam, Ethan, Noah, William, Benjamin, Charlotte, Emma and Leo, according to the Vital Statistics Agency.

The list did not differ much from 2018, where Liam was the top choice, followed by Olivia, Emma, Lucas, Oliver, Benjamin, Ethan, Noah, Logan and Amelia.

However, the number of babies born in B.C. did drop from 43,844 in 2018 to 40,978 in 2019.

If you want, you can compare baby name popularity here: https://connect.health.gov.bc.ca/babynames.

READ MORE: What are the most popular baby names in B.C. in 2018?

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Ice skating on Lake Louise a cool alternative to snow sports

Just Posted

Invasive mussels: Fisheries minister asked to do more to protect Shuswap, Okanagan lakes

Shuswap Watershed Council, and Okanagan Basin Water Board highlight concerns

Outages accidents leave over 1,600 Shuswap residents without power

Majority of outages are still under investigation

Winter storm sparks black out in Enderby

Downed lines and car accidents turn lights off for thousands of North Okanagan BC Hydro customers

Crash causes power outage near Falkland

A motor vehicle incident downed BC Hydro lines

Atkinson out as Salmon Arm Silverbacks’ head coach

Assistant coach Tyler Shattock to be interim bench boss

VIDEO: Ice skating on Lake Louise a cool alternative to snow sports

‘One of the best times to go … is at sunrise or sunset against the breathtaking mountain backdrop’

What are the most popular baby names in B.C. in 2019?

Olivia and Oliver top the list of baby names

Woman dies after barricading herself in burning suite in Victoria

Police-involved incident on Christmas Day under investigation

Heavy snowfall warning for Coquihalla, Okanagan as storm hits B.C. Interior

20-30 cm expected for North and Central Okanagan and other Interior regions

SilverStar to ring in new year with a Pow

Torchlight Parade to light up night sky to welcome new decade

Pink unicorn turns some heads in the South Okanagan

An Alberta visitor decided to dress up as a pink unicorn during a recent visit to Penticton

Blackface, a gifted skull and an ICBC ‘dumpster fire’: B.C.’s top political stories of 2019

Here’s what caught our eye in 2019

Big White issues extreme powder alert after massive snowfall

Big White Ski Resort has received 23 cm of snow in the last 24 hours

HERGOTT: Don’t believe in blind luck while driving

Lawyer Paul Hergott’s latest column

Most Read