When creativity snowballs: Check out these weird winter wonders

Much of the country is dealing with snow, even southern B.C., but that hasn’t limited the creativity of Canadians. We’ve collected a few of our favourites works by backyard snow sculptors from across the nation: from traditional snowmen to animals, all of them just chilling in the wintery weather.

One happy looking snowpig!
One of Kelowna’s own naked snow people
A snowbear, just chilling by the bay
A pair of snowcats
Look at those abs!
Snowman drowning in the lake

