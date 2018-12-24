Where’s Santa? Track the jolly old fellow’s trip across the world this Christmas

NORAD Santa Tracker fires up for 2018

Do you hear snowbells jingling in the distance? Maybe some reindeer stomping their feet?

Well, it makes sense – the jolly ol’ fellow is on the move today, delivering presents to all good kids this year.

Santa Claus has already begun his journey around the world, having dropped off goods in Russia, China and Indonesia already.

When is Santa coming by your house? Track his every move on the NORAD Santa Tracker and see when he’ll be popping down your chimney tonight!

LIVE: Track Santa now

Santa Claus is busy delivering gifts over Russia. (NORAD)

Meanwhile, trackers – both young and old – worldwide can speak with a live phone operator to inquire as to Santa’s whereabouts. In Canada, operators are stationed at CFB North Bay, an air force based north of Toronto.

It was just more than 60 years ago when a misprinted advertisement led to the annual tradition enjoyed globally.

In 1955, a newspaper advertisement that directed children to call Santa direct included the wrong number.

Instead of directing kids to call Santa, the phone rang through to the crew commander on duty at the Continental Air Defence Command in Colorado. In 1958, NORAD took on the tradition.

Trackers can talk to an operator by dialing the toll-free number 1-877-Hi-NORAD (1-877-446-6723) or by sending an email to noradtrackssanta@outlook.com.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Festive fun: What to do on Christmas Day 2018
Next story
Black Press Media’s best news photographs of 2018

Just Posted

Runway incursion at Trail airport under investigation

An airport vehicle was on the YZZ runway as a passenger plane was to land, report states

City asked to help preserve memory of Orchard House

Dilkusha proponents ask something be incorporated in recreation centre plans

Take care of yourself this Christmas

Interior Health offers seven tips to remain mentally well during the season

How much do you really know about Christmas?

Whether you’re a Christmas angel or a Grinch, this test will challenge your knowledge of the holiday

Researchers to dig deep into bottom of Shuswap’s Mara Lake

UBC Okanagan to use core sample to analyze lake deposition over the centuries

Top videos for 2018: The Interior helps animals in need

Counting down the top videos stories for 2018 in the Okanagan and Shuswap

Column: grocery store line-ups a healthy interaction

Serena Caner/Healthy Bites

Thousands still without power after storm rips through southern B.C.

Some customers may be without power through till Boxing Day

Indonesia searches for tsunami victims; death toll hits 373

More than 1,400 people were injured in Saturday’s tsunami

Transgender Canadians say death certificates don’t reflect their lived identity

Medical certificate of death reflects the sex as per the physical characteristics observed at autopsy

Chinese foreign ministry tells U.S., EU to take Canada to task for Meng arrest

Meng Wanzhou was arrested at YVR in early December

Salmon Arm Secondary Golds compete in Edmonton basketball tournament

Senior boys’ team places seventh of 12 teams

Chase Heat beat Storm before suffering Grizzly defeat

The Heat played three games with three very different results before beginning… Continue reading

Festive fun: What to do on Christmas Day 2018

From skating to festive movies, here’s what you can do after you’re done unwrapping gifts

Most Read