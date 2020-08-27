FILE – Children make their way up a closed Whistler Mountain to toboggan in Whistler, B.C. Sunday, March 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Whistler Blackcomb to require reservations, face coverings for 2020/21 season

Whistler’s early season is scheduled to kick off Nov. 26.

Whistler Blackcomb will require all guests to make reservations when coming up to hit the slopes this winter.

In a letter to guests Thursday (Aug. 27), CEO of the ski hill’s parent company Vail Resorts, Rob Katz, laid out operating plans for the upcoming season.

“For your safety, we will be requiring face coverings, promoting physical distancing, and enforcing health screenings when physical distancing may not be possible, such as in ski and ride school,” Katz said. Face coverings, which have been required this summer, will continue to be mandated in the winter for loading and riding in chairlifts and gondolas, when inside all buildings and during all ski and snowboard lessons.

“No one will be permitted on the mountain without a face covering,” Katz added, noting Vail Resorts will encourage the greater Whistler community to mandate masks as well. To maintain physical distancing on chairlifts and gondolas, only people who are skiing or riding together may be seated together. Otherwise, empty seats will separate unrelated skiers and riders.

All guests will need to make reservations to hit the slopes in order to manage the number of people on the mountain. Lift tickets will be sold with a reservation for a specific date, and the early season will be reserved for pass holders only. Everyone will be able to book spots when the regular season begins on Dec. 8. Tickets will only be sold through Whistler’s website and call centre. Pass holders can also book Priority Reservation Days throughout the regular season: https://www.epicpass.com/info/reservation-details.

ALSO READ: B.C. reports 62 cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

