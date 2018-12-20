BLACK PRESS YEAR IN REVIEW

Wild animals, crazy stunts: Here’s what went viral in B.C. for 2018

Nail salon fights, famous trumpeters, oh my!

It was a jam-packed year of viral vidoes, involving animals, unexpected talents and some questionable decisions. Here are some of Black Press Media’s favourite videos that our readers loved in 2018:

1. Video of man taunting bison in Yellowstone National Park goes viral

What should you not do when you see an angry bison that’s bigger than your car? This man, vacationing in Yellowstone National Park, learned the hard way. See more >

2. Punches are thrown over price dispute inside Chilliwack nail salon

Going in to get a manicure should be a peaceful moment but not for this one Chilliwack nail salon customer. See more >

3. World-famous trumpeter entertains drivers stranded on Highway 1

What do you do when you’re stuck on a snowy highway? Pull out your trumpet, of course! See more >

4. BC Lions defensive back Marcell Young levels streaker in home opener

One man got the true fan experience at this BC Lions game. See more >

5. Naked man jumping into Toronto shark tank a ‘premeditated’ stunt, says official

It was quite a Friday night for one B.C. man, who allegedly got into a fight before jumping naked into a Toronto shark tank. See more >

