Woman gives Victoria-area jail 4.5-star review in handwritten card to police after arrest

‘We don’t often get thank you cards from people who stay with us, but this was sure nice to see’: RCMP

West Shore RCMP on Vancouver Island are being praised for their hospitality and jail accommodations – by a woman who recently spent a several-day stint in police custody.

Mounties did not publicly identify the prisoner but posted the woman’s handwritten card, which they received in the mail, to Twitter on Monday.

“I was nervous about staying with you guys during my trip to the island,” the card reads, “but I wanted to let you know that I appreciated how helpful and kind everyone was.”

The woman paid special attention to four RCMP staff, whom she said were “underappreciated by the people in their care.”

She ended the handwritten thank-you card with a four-and-a-half-star rating of the Langford jail facilities.

West Shore RCMP spokesperson Const. Nancy Saggar said it is her first time receiving such a card.

“We don’t often get thank you cards from people who ‘stay’ with us, but this was sure nice to see,” she said.

