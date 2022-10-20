Wood Lake bubbles over with ‘Paddleboarding Witches’

People took over the north end of Woods Lake dressed as witches to celebrate Halloween early (Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)People took over the north end of Woods Lake dressed as witches to celebrate Halloween early (Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
It was anything but a scary sight at the first annual Paddleboarding Witches tour, in Lake Country.

More than 20 people dressed up as the wicked and hit the water together for a paddle along the shores of Wood Lake.The group travelled from Oyama Hall and bubbled down to the town’s general store.

Anyone with a paddleboard, canoe, broomstick or spell was able to take part in the event that was put together in just 48 hours to celebrate Halloween early or before double, double toil and trouble.

