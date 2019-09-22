‘You nasty thing’: U.S. wrestler gets speeding ticket in Alberta

WWE wrestler Lacey Evans got a speeding ticket, posted reaction on social media

An Edmonton RCMP traffic services officer pulled American professional wrestler Lacey Evans over for speeding on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. (Lacey Evans Twitter image)

An American professional wrestler got a speeding ticket Saturday morning in Edmonton and posted a video with her reaction on social media.

The video posted by WWE wrestler Lacey Evans had more than 491,000 views by Sunday afternoon.

Evans, who bills her character as a “sassy southern belle,” is being handed a speeding ticket in the video and she asks, “do you know who I am?”

The officer handing Evans the ticket says, “I have no idea,” to which Evans replies, “Well, I’m Lacey Evans … WWE superstar and you should know exactly who I am.”

The officer then tries to explain the ticket to Evans, but she grabs it out of his hands.

“You’ve got to be kidding me,” she says. “You nasty thing, I’ll pay the ticket.”

Evans is known for using the phrase “Ya nasties” while performing.

The video ends with the officer wishing Evans a good day.

“You have a terrible day, sir,” she replies. “Canada is terrible.”

Cpl. Chris Warren told Black Press Media the traffic stop happened on Highway 2.

“This was an traffic actual stop conducted by an RCMP traffic services member,” Warren said, adding that the officer was engaged in normal duties.

Later the same day Evans was defeated by Canadian-American professional wrestler Natalya at a WWE Live event at Rogers Place.

READ MORE: Wrestling legend finds his wedding dance groove in Penticton


karissa.gall@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Grizzly bears fight along northern B.C. highway in rare footage

Just Posted

Internet speed testing implemented in the CSRD

Test results will be tracked to find areas where improvement is needed.

Sicamous Eagles lose two on the road

Despite late offensive surges, the Sicamous squad came up short in Spokane and the Beaver Valley.

What financial commitments do you want from candidates running for prime minister?

As the federal election quickly approaches, the Observer took to the streets… Continue reading

In photos: Magician entertains in downtown Salmon Arm

Children of Salmon Arm were treated to the wonders of magician Leif… Continue reading

Salmon Arm councillors examine dangerous bike routes

A tour of problem areas was conducted in downtown Salmon Arm

VIDEO: A moment to remember during the World Lacrosse Men’s Indoor Championship in B.C.

Diego Hernandez Valenzuela’s team lost, but he felt like a winner Saturday

Former South Okanagan resident found dead in Alberta

Candace Deleeuw was reported missing Sept. 16

PHOTOS: Steller sea lion with plastic around neck rescued on Vancouver Island

Rescue staff determined the plastic band cut the protected animal’s neck approximately two inches

B.C. VIEWS: School officials join fact-free ‘climate strike’

Students, public get distorted picture of greenhouse gases

Latimer surveyed much of Summerland

Civil engineer was also responsible of community’s irrigation system

Caught on Camera: Boat catches fire at Okanagan marina

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, no injuries were reported as a result of the blaze

Handgun crackdown, health spending and transit plans latest campaign promises

Friday was the end of a busy week on the campaign trail

B.C. woman photographs massive ant swarm on Abbotsford driveway

She asked what the ants were doing? The answer: war

Father of B.C. boy on life support after hit-and-run calls for tougher impairment laws

‘The law has got to be changed’ said Tony Brown

Most Read