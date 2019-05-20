Noah Dalla Lana poses with his award-winning 13-pound pike. Submitted photo

Young B.C. angler wins top award for catching fish two-thirds his own height

Nine-year-old Noah Dalla Lana was honoured at this year’s BC Wildlife Federation Gala

Nine-year-old Grand Forks resident Noah Dalla Lana reeled in top prize in the Youth Fishing Award at the BC Wildlife Federation last week in Fort St. John.

The young angler also won another award for catching a 13-pound, one-ounce pike.

Dalla Lana said that he first thought the prize fish’s bite was just a rock snag.

“I moved to the edge of the beach where the rocks began and cast my rod out,” Dalla Lana told the BC Wildlife Federation, “[I] let it sink and started reeling,” and that’s when his line snapped taut.

He thought that his favourite spinner lure had caught on the rocks where he was casting.

“As I called my dad to come help get the line unsnagged, [it] started to peel off my reel.”

Dalla Lana said he spent the next 10 minutes “fighting [the] biggest freshwater fish of my life.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Eiffel Tower closed down after intruder tries to climb up
Next story
30 years later: Stories from the Coquihalla

Just Posted

Video: Sicamous Museum gifted with model of historic CP Rail hotel

Calgary family with ties to the area commissioned intricate model for museum

Crash disrupts Highway 1 traffic west of Chase

Reports indicate crash took place near Planter Road intersection

Firefighters respond to bus fire on Highway 1

Smoke in coach bus reported to have been caused by overheating, driver and passengers safe

Sharp-eyed boater catches South Okanagan road crumbling

A portion of Eastside Road, south of Penticton, appears to be crumbling into Skaha Lake

Caravan Farm Theatre holds outlaw themed fundraiser

Caravan Farm Theatre hosts its western outlaw themed fundraiser, Hands Up! June 1

VIDEO: It’s warming up across the Okanagan Valley

Grey skies are expected to fade and the sun looks like it’s here to stay

Our history in pictures: Early four-way stop in Salmon Arm

This photo was taken at the four-way stop where Wharf Road intersects… Continue reading

Column: Parallel parking surveys and precedent

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

Woman in hospital after being thrown off horse

She was airlifted to Kelowna General Hospital from Okanagan Falls

Okanagan art gallery releases their theme

Fine arts painting will be the point of focus for this year’s event

South Okanagan search and rescue help injured climber

Search and rescue called on the assistance of a helicopter to help retrieve an injured hiker

Marriage proposal on the big screen at Enderby drive-in

Kelowna man gets engaged in front of hundreds to Vernon sweetheart

Take-home drug testing kits latest pilot to help curb B.C.’s overdose crisis

Researchers look to see if fentanyl testing could be a useful tool for those who use drugs alone

North Okanagan tattoo fundraiser draws record support

Lineup around the block for start and beginning of Five Fathoms Tattoo event for Children’s Hospital

Most Read