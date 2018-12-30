Nicole Crescenzi reads hate mail directed at her. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)

VIDEO: Black Press Media journalists read hate mail

We share the best of the worst tirades in 2018

Journalists are forced to develop a thick skin.

Despite our best efforts, reporters and editors receive hate mail on a regular basis. We’re labelled everything from “human cockroaches,” to people who “prey on the misery of others,” and told to “get educated not medicated.”

READ MORE: Black Press Media’s best news photographs of 2018

Many of the comments, we can’t reprint here.

Then there’s “fake news,” a term popularized by U.S. President Donald Trump that has been used to discredit the news media around the world since his presidential campaign began.

READ MORE: See Black Press Media’s full 2018 look back

For years now, TV talk show host Jimmy Kimmel has asked celebrities to read mean social media comments about them on camera, both for his viewers’ entertainment and to take the sting out of the cruel words.

The first one, posted to Youtube in 2012, has nearly 56 million views.

So, we have filmed ourselves retelling the best of the worst complaints, accusations, and rants – bleeping out the naughty bits of course – in our first annual compilation of Hate Mail.

Warning: The language in this video may offend some viewers.

Previous story
Ex-astronaut Thirsk to help define Canada’s place in Mars mission

Just Posted

VIDEO: Black Press Media journalists read hate mail

We share the best of the worst tirades in 2018

Accidents near Enderby follow snowfall

No injuries reported in either minor accident

In Photos: Our top pics of 2018

The Observer team shares favourite photos and memorable moments of the year gone by

Tip from the public leads Salmon Arm RCMP to arrest wanted man

41-year-old Jason Ross Cameron was arrested without incident.

Salmon Arm Arts Centre looks to up WOW factor

Additional funding will go towards popular Wednesday on the Wharf concert series

Top videos for 2018: Okanagan floods

Counting down the top videos stories for 2018 in the Okanagan and Shuswap

The life and death of a BASE jumper

B.C. man writes five-page letter asking to be ‘put back into the air’ should he die

Big first period sends Canada to Spengler Cup final

Team Canada heads to finals early Monday morning

B.C. VIEWS: For 2019, wishful thinking replaces evidence

‘CleanBC’ recycled strategies and gestures don’t help environment

Final BC Hydro customers affected by windstorm should have power Jan. 1

Crews have restored power to more than 700,000 customers since the windstorm hit on Dec. 20

Longtime B.C. legislative reporter turned coroner Barb McLintock dies at 68

McLintock was the spokesperson for the province’s coroners service for 14 years

Mint to make special toonies to mark D-Day anniversary

Coins will commemorate 75th anniversary of 150,000 Allied troops storming the beaches at Normandy

‘Knee-jerk reaction:’ Lawyers worry about proposed changes following Colton Boushie case

Changes stem from the aquittal of Gerald Stanley in the death of 22-year-old Cree man in 2016

Pipeline supporters continue to rally, saying convoy coming to Ottawa

Rallies and convoys have been held across Alberta and Saskatchewan in recent weeks

Most Read