The video is from Virtual Railfan and is located outside the railway museum for train viewing. (YouTube)

YouTube video of Revelstoke grizzly bear goes viral

Why did the grizzly bear cross the railway tracks?

Turns out the cam outside the Revelstoke Railway Museum is not only for viewing trains, but also bears.

A popular video on YouTube from earlier this month shows a grizzly bear crossing the railway tracks outside the museum and across Victoria Road during a rainy night.

As of Oct. 15, the video has almost 16,000 views.

The video is from Virtual Railfan, which operates on subscriptions. A live feed can also be accessed on YouTube through the Railway Museum’s webpage.

READ MORE: Live camera on Revelstoke Railway Museum draws worldwide viewers

READ MORE: Photos: Railway Days at Revelstoke Railway Museum 2019

Virtual Railfan has 73 cams in 45 locations in four countries. The cam was installed in Revelstoke last year and was the first location in Canada.

In the end, the video begs the question: why did the grizzly bear cross the tracks?

Perhaps as one YouTuber commented, “because it was the chickens night off.”

 

@pointypeak701
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Morning Start: Today is the one year anniversary of Cannabis legalization in Canada

Just Posted

Shaw Centre told to upgrade ice chilling system in 2020 or face closure

Fatal ammonia leak in Fernie prompts Technical Safety BC to order 20-year-old chillers replacement

Interior Health approves reopening of Sicamous elementary school

School District #83 intends to have Parkview back in operation as of Nov. 13

Public park shelter proposed in celebration of Salmon Arm volunteer Rob Nash

Salmon Arm council supports plan while family and friends to cover cost of building, materials

Women’s only self-defence seminar in Sorrento aims to empower

Course prompted by concerned parents who said their daughters were being bullied

Shuswap Middle School requests city’s help in resurfacing sports courts

Total cost estimated at $43,000, school would like 50 per cent contribution

YouTube video of Revelstoke grizzly bear goes viral

Why did the grizzly bear cross the railway tracks?

Great Vernon Pumpkin Race to star in South Korean documentary

Pumpkin Classic event to kick off this weekend with gourd weigh-ins

B.C. RCMP officer suing the force for malicious prosecution

Cpl. Tammy Hollingsworth cleared of wrongdoing after misconduct hearing

Okanagan candidates’ signs headed to dump

Dozens of signs were picked up for not complying with bylaws, according to the city

ELECTION 2019: Have Justin Trudeau’s Liberals really cut middle-class taxes?

Conservative Andrew Scheer vows to cut bottom bracket, NDP’s Jagmeet Singh targets wealth tax

Police search Kelowna home, arrest 6 and seize 2000 marijuana plants

Police seized $1400 in cash, 95 pounds of dried marijuana bud and nearly 2000 plants

Talk to your kids about vaping, B.C.’s top doctor says

B.C. health officials have discovered the first vaping-related illness in the province

Princeton suffers highest per capita rate of drug deaths: Coroner report

Princeton has suffered the highest number of illicit drug related deaths in… Continue reading

Body of missing Kaleden man found this morning RCMP confirm

Phillip Schuhmacher, 36, was reported missing from his home in on Oct. 3

Most Read