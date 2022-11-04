Diddy to buy Cresco, Columbia Care marijuana assets for up to $185 million

The hip-hop mogul has agreed to pay up to $185 million in a deal to acquire Cresco Labs Inc. and Columbia Care Inc.

The deal will also create the “world’s largest Black-owned cannabis company.

“My mission has always been to create opportunities for Black entrepreneurs in industries where we’ve traditionally been denied access,” Diddy, via press release.

The deal includes nine retail stores and three production facilities across New York, Massachusetts and Illinois.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

cannabisedible cannabis

Previous story
Man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi on a ‘suicide mission’

Just Posted

Basketball champions, from front: Debbie Scott, Shelly Bianco, Susan Clarke, Jenni Johnston, Heather Bianco, Kim Connors, Allison Towriss. Back: Coach Joe Kupkee, Susan Trautman, Carol Burden, Bev Smith, Nona Durkee, Destanne Norris, assistant coach Don Jameson. (Image courtesy of the Denis Marshall collection, Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village)
Amazing basketball talents of Salmon Arm’s Bev Smith worth a revisit in video

Hwy 93/95 roundabout, at Radium Hot Springs, looking eastbound on Hwy 93.
Travel advisories in effect due to heavy snow on Highway 1, 95 and 93

This 3D rendering shows a portion of the Eagle Bay Community Park including a playground, sport court and picnic shelter, currently under construction. (CSRD image)
Unexpected findings increase cost of building South Shuswap park

The Children’s Film Festival runs Nov. 10 to 13 at the Salmar Classic. (File photo)
Shuswap Children’s Association film festival returns