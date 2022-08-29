(Black Press Media Creative)

How Are Earbuds Affecting Your Hearing?

Headphones and earbuds have become a ubiquitous part of our lives. Experts say that the assumption that earbuds can cause more damage than headphones to our hearing is a misconception. The misconception stems from the thought that, because an earbud sits farther into your ear, it would do more damage than something that sits farther away, Cory Portnuff, University of Colorado Hospital.

