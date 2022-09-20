Nissan Orders Recall for Pickup Trucks Due to Rollaway Risk

Nissan has ordered a recall of over 200,000 pickup trucks, citing a risk that the vehicles could roll away while in park.

203,223 Nissan Frontiers and Titans built between 2020 and 2023 are included in the recall.

According to the NHTSA, the trucks have an issue with the transmission parking pawl, which prevents vehicles from moving, not engaging when park is engaged.

Owners have been advised to use the parking brake every time they park. On November 1st, Nissan said that owners can expect to receive letters regarding the recall. Impacted owners can also contact Nissan’s customer service line at , 1-800-867-7669.

In June, Nissan ordered another voluntary recall campaign for certain pickup trucks. At the time, over 180,000 Frontiers and Titans from 2020-2022 were recalled for the same faulty parking pawl.

In 2019, another recall affected 1.23 million SUVs and sedans to fix an issue with backup cameras in the vehicles.That issue was resolved with a simple software upgrade, which was carried out for free at Nissan dealerships.

