(Black Press Media Creative)

‘Synthetic’ Embryo Breakthrough Could Help Solve Organ Donor Shortage

British scientists have successfully created a “synthetic” embryo with a brain and a beating heart.the creation could solve the donor shortage crisis and prevent miscarriages. The breakthrough could also be used to reduce the need for animal experimentation.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
This Day in History: Hurricane Katrina

Just Posted

Construction continues as the fourth round of closures are set to commence this month. (Claire Palmer photo)
Extended closures loom as Highway 1 September closure schedule east of Golden announced

Salmon Arm’s Spectrum Signworks installed a new metal awning at Shuswap Park Mall on Lakeshore Drive in July, a portion of which was designed to look like a piano keyboard. (Spectrum Signworks photo)
Column: Lessons from the North relevant to Salmon Arm

Shuswap Bird of Prey Services owner Mandy McDiarmid holds one of the Harris hawks she works with. (Romer photography)
Longtime love of birds leads to creation of Shuswap Bird of Prey

Riley Jepson won awards for top batting average and tying for the most home runs in 2019. (File photo)
Salmon Arm’s Riley Jepson signed by the Chicago White Sox organization