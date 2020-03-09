(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Black Press Media)

Morning Start: Do you know how Kelowna got its name?

Your morning start for Monday, Mar. 9.

Good morning, it’s the worst day of the week and the clocks are now ahead, which certainly doesn’t help.

Fun Fact of the day:

Kelowna is the Okanagan First Nation word for “grizzly bear.”

According to tourismkelowna.com, Legend says a group of Okanagan First Nation once stumbled across a fur-clad, whiskered settler emerging from his underground home. The hunters saw him as a “Kim-ach-Touch” or brown bear. The story quickly passed through the community and in 1892 town planners looking for a name for the settlement decided on “Kelowna”

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

The weather has become tolerable as we inch closer to spring.

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it:

The Kelowna Owls will once again play for the B.C. provincial championships.

After a second-place finish last year, KSS will play a familiar foe in the 2020 AAAA finals Saturday night after rolling through their semifinal competition, the Handsworth Royals, in an 84-54 victory.

Video of the day:

McJesus is back!

