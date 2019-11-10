QUIZ: Do you know the way to Sesame Street?

The iconic children’s television show first aired 50 years ago

By Andrew Mitchell

Sesame Street, the groundbreaking and beloved children’s program is closing in on five decades of television.

The show first aired 50 years ago, on Nov. 10, 1969. Since then, many generations have undoubtedly been influenced by the show.

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you really know about Halloween?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Put your knowledge of British Columbia to the test

It’s hard to find someone who doesn’t have a fond memory of Sesame Street.

How much do you know about Sesame Street, the Muppets, where they came from, and the people underneath them?


To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Metis veterans get long-awaited recognition ahead of Remembrance Day

Just Posted

Former Sicamous resident remembered for service with Royal Canadian Air Force

Al Green was shot down twice over Britain, provided cover during the Battle of Monte Cassino

Defusing hate: Crows are a ‘respect-worthy’ species

Crows demonstrate joy in ‘skiing,’ grief at death, have good minds for accomplishing tasks

Shuswap groups to receive more than $250,000 in gaming grants

Annual funds going to arts, culture and sports organizations

Interior Health recalls A&L Peterson Orchards Fresh Pressed Apple Juice

No illness has been reported but consumers are asked to discard the product

BCTF rejects mediator’s recommendations for settlement

Negotiations between B.C. teachers and the province will continue

QUIZ: Do you know the way to Sesame Street?

The iconic children’s television show first aired 50 years ago

Ritchie Hall was student residence in Summerland

Building destroyed by fire in 1941

QUIZ: Do you know the way to Sesame Street?

The iconic children’s television show first aired 50 years ago

Word on the street: What are your favourite things to do in the Shuswap in the fall?

As the air gets colder and leaves continue to change, the Observer… Continue reading

Thick fog between Merritt and Kamloops

Drive BC warns drivers to use caution at times of poor visibility

‘You’re sitting on a jewel, Revelstoke’: Wilderness society proposes new park

The 8,408 hectare proposal of the Rainbow-Jordan Wilderness is north of Revelstoke

Plans to renovate Okanagan arena back on track

District says the Lumby arena project is on budget and construction expected to begin in spring 2020

Mercury putting on rare show Monday, parading across the sun

Unlike its 2016 transit, Mercury will score a near bull’s-eye this time,

Tourists allegedly take dog from Tofino, owner pleads for help getting it back

“I just want his picture spread everywhere so that hopefully he can come back to me.”

Most Read