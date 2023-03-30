Four-year-old Prince George toddler Aldie has been impressing TikTok viewers with his understanding of emotions. (Instagram/aldie_bear_)

‘That’s emotions mama’: B.C. toddler wows millions with maturity in viral TikTok

4-year-old Prince George boy discusses how he’s feeling before bedtime

A Prince George toddler has grabbed the hearts of more than 16 million TikTok viewers after his parents posted a video of him discussing his emotions with them.

In it, four-year-old Aldie climbs into bed in his sleep sack and sits across from his mom, Jonisa Padernos, to talk about something that was bothering him.

“You know earlier, I couldn’t go outside so I was a little sad. After I was a little sad, I was a little upset. More than a little,” he tells his mom.

“We all get upset sometimes. We don’t get what we want all the time,” Padernos responds.

Aldie agrees and then mentions an incident earlier when his baby sister accidentally dropped a plate. Aldie says he saw his dad looking upset and he told him to “stop, breath slow and make a smart choice.”

Aldie says he didn’t make the best choice himself when he got upset about not getting to go outside.

“Life is like that,” Padernos tells him. “We get upset, we get mad, we cry –.”

“That’s emotions mama,” Aldie interjects. “Today I had a hard time doing my emotions,” he says.

The interaction has thousands of people commenting with how impressed they are by Aldie’s emotional intelligence.

Among them is singer Meghan Trainor who said “I can’t wait for my boy to talk this much haha so sweet.”

The video has 16.6 million views as of publication.

WATCH ALSO: B.C. water-toting toddler goes viral for helping out at family business

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

TikTokvideo

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
New B.C. legislation looks to clarify pet custody during divorce

Just Posted

Sara Worton stops a shot by Ian Calkins, accompanied by Merrick Hazelton and Sam Abraham, during the Shuswap Youth Soccer Association’s January 2022 Family Footy event, organized in partnership with the Literacy Alliance of the Shuswap Society at the SASCU Indoor Memorial Complex. (File photo)
Shuswap non-profit committed to building healthy, active and physically literate communities

Left to right, Hailey Dawson, Rebecca Demer, Nina Ruiz-White, Charlotte Eveleigh, Tavie Graham, Gemma Green, Olivia Maybee, Mackenzie Burgess and Gwyn Ackbari, Shuswap Dance Centre dancers. The studio brought home 23 recognitions from the national 5678 Showtime Competition in Lake Louise March 23-26, 2023. (Contributed)
Shuswap Dance Centre brings home 23 awards from national competition

Photographed are a couple of big trees in the Larch Hills cross-country ski area, the one on the left along Sunshine and the one on the right along Sentinel. (Contributed)
Column: Book talk inspires greater appreciation for the big trees of Larch Hills

Neighbours Ernie and Sandy Scherck included this photo indicating the proposed location of the pet crematorium (white arrow) as viewed from 5570 20th Ave NE, with a letter opposing the location. (Photo contributed)
Decision deferred on Salmon Arm pet crematorium so proponents will talk to neighbours

Pop-up banner image