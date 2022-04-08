The Scoop: News that made headlines this week

Josh Piercey recaps the top news items from around the Okanagan-Shuswap region

Happy Friday!

Black Press Media’s Josh Piercey has got the rundown of the top headlines from across the Okanagan this week.

Two arrests made following protest blocking Highway 1 in Revelstoke

Protesters blocked Highway 1 in Revelstoke this morning (April 6) as part of a province-wide campaign by Save Old Growth to end old growth logging. The blocking of the highway resulted in two arrests.

The protest on the Columbia River Bridge in Revelstoke involved seven protesters who parked four vehicles in the middle of the bridge and held signs blocking traffic between 8:30 a.m. and 9:10 a.m.

Shuswap home burns to ground, mom and three children lose all belongings, family cat

The home and all the belongings of a Blind Bay mom and her three children went up in smoke on April 5.

About 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, the Shuswap Fire Department was paged regarding a residential fire in the 3100 block of Cedar Drive in Blind Bay. When firefighters arrived, the single-family home was already fully engulfed in flames.

Sean Coubrough, fire services coordinator with the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, said the three people at the residence were alerted to the fire by a smoke alarm. He said an investigation of the cause is underway but the fire appeared to have started downstairs and spread quickly.

Kelowna man charged with homicide in UBCO security guard’s death

A Kelowna man has been arrested and charged with the murder of a UBC Okanagan security guard.

On Feb. 26, Kelowna RCMP responded to an assault in one of the university buildings. A man working at the university allegedly attacked a security guard resulting in her death.

Dante Ognibene-Hebbourn, 22, is facing one count of second-degree murder. He is expected to appear in court April 6.

Raw sewage flowing at Vernon trailer park; owner can’t afford repairs

A Vernon trailer park owner is stuck in a bind: raw sewage is flowing in the park, and she can’t afford the expensive upgrades needed to fix the issue.

Carol Goldstone, 73, inherited the Crown Villa trailer park on Okanagan Avenue when her parents passed away in the late 1980s. She’s owned the aging park ever since, and says the infrastructure is now well past its life expectancy.

“It’s past its lifetime and we have the problem of the sewer going down the driveway,” she said Wednesday.

READ MORE: The Scoop: News that made headlines this week

@josh_piercey

josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

KelownaPentictonRevelstokeVernon