The Scoop: News that made headlines this week

Nearly 3,000 B.C. COVID-19 cases Wednesday, hospitalization stable

B.C. public health teams reported a record 2,944 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, but so far little change in hospitalization rates as the Omicron variant spreads rapidly in the province.

As of Dec. 29, there are 193 people in hospital with active coronavirus infections, 66 of them in intensive care, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said in the first briefing since Christmas eve. Since Dec. 24 there have been five additional deaths attributed to coronavirus.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort addresses COVID-19 rumours

Following an uptick in COVID-19 cases in Revelstoke, the Revelstoke Mountain Resort (RMR) has released an update on the effect the virus has had on the facilities so far this season and how to minimize the impact going forward.

In a statement made by the Revelstoke Mountain Resort: “In response to a rumour of 90 cases of COVID-19 at RMR, the resort would like to clarify its current situation and the measures it is taking to protect its employees, guests, and the local community.”

Missing snowboarder found dead at Big White

The 42-year-old snowboarder reported missing on Big White Ski Resort has been found deceased.

The man was last seen Sunday about 1 p.m. and was later discovered by search and rescue volunteers as well as the Big White Ski Patrol.

RCMP has not released the man’s name as next of kin is being notified.

B.C. urged to prepare for holiday cold snap with -50 C expected in the north

British Columbia is in for a cold Christmas — Environment Canada has issued extreme cold and snowfall warnings for several sections of the province.

Temperatures are expected to hit as low as -45 C in northern B.C. with cold temperatures lasting until at least Monday morning. An extreme cold warning for the Bulkley Valley, Lake District, Chilcotin and Cariboo area states an extreme wind chill could bring temperatures near -50 C on Christmas night.

Ice volcanoes, steam devils and ice pancakes show up during Okanagan’s deep freeze

Ice volcanoes have formed again along the shores of Okanagan Lake in Penticton.

An ice volcano is a conical mound of ice formed over a lake via the eruption of water and slush through an ice shelf. The process is wave-driven, with wind providing the energy for the waves to cut through the ice and form the so-called volcanoes. The liquid water and slush freeze and fall back to the surface, growing the formation.

Ice volcanoes erupted during last February’s cold snap but before that Penticton hadn’t seen them since 2019.

