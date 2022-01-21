The Scoop: News that made headlines this week

Josh Piercey recaps the top news items from around the Okanagan-Shuswap region

The Scoop for the week of Jan. 13-21. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

Happy Friday!

Black Press Media’s Josh Piercey has got the rundown of the top headlines from across the Okanagan this week.

B.C. reopening gyms, fitness on Thursday with COVID-19 precautions

B.C.’s yoga studios, gyms and group spaces for fitness and dance are allowed to reopen as of Jan. 20 with ventilation and spacing precautions, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Tuesday.

Indoor fitness facilities will have to provide a minimum 2.5 metre by 2.5 metre space, and will not be allowed to use fans or heaters. Participants will have to wear masks unless they are actually working out, and even there Henry said they are recommended if possible.

Woman found dead in Kelowna warned that she may be murdered days before

The woman who was found dead at the Glenmore dog park on Jan. 16, posted a call for help shortly before her body was discovered, according to a friend.

“She literally posted ‘if I wind up dead it is ‘cause of this guy’ ” said Matt Kennedy, a friend from Austyn Godfrey’s hometown of Kingston, Ontario.

Kennedy said that she had posted the story on her Instagram page. She also posted screenshots of messages between her and the ‘guy’ that she was concerned about.

Salmon Arm couple share passion for plant-based food at new bistro

Tyson Still and Theresa Payton are passionate about plant-based foods, and they look forward to sharing their culinary creations, accompanied by friendly conversation, at their newly opened Stillfood Bistro and Cappuccino Bar.

The couple opened the doors of their new business at 371 Alexander St. (formerly the Dolce Bistro and Cappuccino Bar) on Wednesday, Jan 12, and were both impressed by the welcome they received.

“The community is so accepting of new businesses opening up and it’s so welcoming…,” said Still.

Unvaccinated B.C. man forced to quarantine after 10-minute chat with U.S. border agents

An unvaccinated Abbotsford man has been quarantined for 14 days after talking to US border agents on Wednesday (Jan. 12) for about 10 minutes but not actually visiting the country.

Michele Matteazzi, a local realtor, is now questioning whether common sense is applied to situations such as his at the border.

Old-growth protesters block highway in Revelstoke

It was a nervous scene on a portion at the intersection of Victoria Rd. and the Trans-Canada Highway on Jan. 14, as old-growth logging protesters, blocked the area.

Roughly 30 activists, most of whom were in their 20’s, intermittently blocked the Trans-Canada Highway at the lights just past the Revelstoke Suspension Bridge.

