The Scoop: News that made headlines this week

Josh Piercey recaps the top news items from around the Okanagan-Shuswap region

The Scoop for the week of Feb. 4-11. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

Happy Friday!

Black Press Media’s Josh Piercey has got the rundown of the top headlines from across the Okanagan this week.

B.C. health ministry drops daily reporting of active COVID-19 cases

The sharp rise in COVID-19 infections since the Omicron wave began late last year has overcome B.C.’s testing and contact tracing resources, skewed the closely watched hospitalization rates, and altered isolation rules to the point where active cases can no longer be tracked accurately.

As a result, B.C.’s health ministry is ending its daily reporting of active cases and people who have left isolation, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Wednesday. The dominance of Omicron has also widened the gap between the daily new cases confirmed by testing and the actual number of new infections that may be four or five times as many on a given day.

Wanted Salmon Arm man missing with two daughters arrested in Ontario

A missing Salmon Arm man wanted by police was arrested in Ontario.

On Feb. 1, Salmon Arm RCMP stated Caleb Gerbrandt and his two daughters had gone missing from his Salmon Arm residence on Jan. 21, 2022, and a warrant had been issued for his arrest.

The RCMP announced Tuesday evening, Feb. 8, that Gerbrandt had been arrested and the “well-being of his daughters had been confirmed.”

‘We’ve kicked the worst of winter’: Heat records set across the Okanagan on Monday

People living across the Okanagan were introduced to spring-like weather earlier than usual on Monday (Feb. 7).

Penticton, Summerland, Vernon and Salmon Arm all set records for their warmest Feb. 7 day ever, according to Environment Canada.

Temperatures in Penticton peaked at a high of 13.5 C on Monday, while Vernon (12 C) and Salmon Arm (12.9) shattered their previous heat records for the day of Feb. 7. Residents in Summerland, meanwhile, were treated to a high of 11.7 C.

94 and still rock-ing: Revelstoke curler inspiring others with his longevity

Clarence (Clancey) Boettger has been curling for as long as he can remember, and at 94 years of age, is still ‘hurrying hard’ and putting the rock right on the button.

Boettger is one of Revelstoke’s most exceptional characters. A retired railroader and a long-time member of the Elks, he always has stories to tell.

