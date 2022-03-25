The Scoop: News that made headlines this week

Josh Piercey recaps the top news items from around the Okanagan-Shuswap region

Happy Friday!

Black Press Media’s Josh Piercey has got the rundown of the top headlines from across the Okanagan this week.

Violent Penticton rapist back behind bars, facing new criminal charges

A man who violently raped a woman in Penticton more than 20 years ago is back in jail facing new charges of breaching his conditions after multiple incidents of violence.

On Feb. 21, the Parole Board of B.C. ruled that “no appropriate program of supervision can be established that would adequately protect society from the risk” of reoffending by convicted rapist James Allen Pike.

At 49, Pike is serving a 10-year long-term supervision order release, following the completion of a two-year, two-month and 28-day sentence for sexual assault causing bodily harm and overcoming resistance and choking.

Revelstoke council passes third reading of short-term rental bylaw

Revelstoke’s plans to regulate short-term rentals (STR) in the community passed a major hurdle on Tuesday (March 23) when it was given a third reading by council, but major division amongst councillors made itself apparent once again in the discussion that followed.

The motion carried in a 4-2 vote with Coun. Jackie Rhind and Coun. Rob Elliott opposed.

“Is it perfect? No it’s not, but it’s a great start,” said Revelstoke mayor Gary Sulz.

Man deemed 1 of Canada’s ‘most notorious child molesters’ being released from B.C. prison

The Abbotsford Police Department has issued a public warning about a man who has been described as “one of Canada’s most notorious child molesters.”

Police say that Shaun Joshua Deacon, 56, is being released Friday (March 18) from Matsqui Institution and will be living in the Abbotsford area.

Deacon has convictions for sexual offences against children in 1988, 1996 and 1998, as well as breaches of long-term supervision orders in 2002, 2009, 2014 and 2018, according to police.

Boo, the Golden-area grizzly bear, wakes up to the smell of spring

Boo the bear has awoken from his winter slumber – to the delight of thousands of locals, skiers and social media users.

According to Cat Cowan, the manager of the Grizzly Bear refuge Kicking Horse Mountain Resort, Boo had been awake for about two weeks before he poked his head out for some fresh air.

“You know when you sleep in and you’re awake, but you don’t want to get out of bed yet, but you’re also still not asleep? That’s been Boo,” said Cowan.

