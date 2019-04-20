Update: Fire destroys Peachland home on Somerset Avenue

Crews are still on scene pumping water onto the blaze

Crews are still on scene battling a fire that has destroyed one home in Peachland along Somerset Avenue on April 20. It is not known at this time if there are any injuries as a result of this fire. (Mackenzie Britton - Capital News)

3:00 p.m.

Peachland firefighters are still on scene at the house fire in Peachland and say they don’t know what caused the “stubborn” blaze, but no injuries have been reported. The homeowner has reported two Pomeranians, named Frankie and Pup Pup, andtwo cats, named Bobo and Lucifer, remain unaccounted for.

No other homes in the area have been evacuated at this time. Anyone who locates the animals are asked to call AmyAlexandra at 780-370-8573.

2:20 p.m.

A fire has destroyed one home in Peachland on Somerset Avenue on April 20. The flames broke out at about 1 p.m. and the cause is still unknown.

Crews are still on scene pumping water onto the ongoing blaze. No injuries have been reported at this time.

Heavy smoke still coming from Peachland residence. No reports of any injuries. #Kelowna #Okanagan pic.twitter.com/jHrH75euEN — Mack Britton (@MackBrittonBC) April 20, 2019

Fire crews still pumping water on residence fire in Peachland. Blaze was reported just after 1:30 pm Saturday. More to come. #Kelowna #Okanagan pic.twitter.com/gbtrHcQveJ — Mack Britton (@MackBrittonBC) April 20, 2019

1:30 p.m.

Visible flames were reported coming from a home near Sunset Avenue in Peachland on Saturday afternoon around 1:10 p.m.

Crews are responding and a reporter is en route to the scene. More to come.

Related: Four people displaced by Taylor Road fire

Related: BC Wildfire believes grass fires near Chase were human-caused

To report a typo, email:

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.