A baby goat in Pakistan may have the longest ears in the world. (Associated Press)

A baby goat in Pakistan may have the longest ears in the world. (Associated Press)

VIDEO: Baby goat in Pakistan could have longest ears in the world

Claim being validated by Guinness Book of World Records

Hasan Narejo said when Simba was born, its ears were 19 inches long and are still growing. He contacted the Guinness Book of World Records and they are sending a team to check out the long-eared wonder. (July 8)

Previous story
Rogers restores service for ‘vast majority’ of customers after outage

Just Posted

Lee Creek Heights is located off of Squilax-Anglemont Road in the North Shuswap. (Jim Cooperman photo)
Column: Recounting the saga of Lee Creek Heights

The City of Salmon Arm told the Shuswap Pro-Live Society on June 20, 2022 it won’t be sticking with a relatively new ‘commercial advertising only’ policy on its transit bus benches. (File photo)
City of Salmon Arm reverses policy on bus bench ads following Pro-Life complaints

Tyler Joe Miller headlines a series of country concerts on day 2 of the Monashee Music Festival, taking place in Sicamous on July 22 and 23. (File photo)
New Shuswap music festival tuning up for a day of rock and a day of country

U Grow Girl’s Leah Marshall shares a bright floral bouquet with Askew’s Foods’ Derek Vigue and Jasmin Loring. (Contributed)
Grocer partners with Shuswap company dedicated to helping childhood sexual abuse survivors