A bear tried to cool off in a pond but got afraid of some koi. (Associated Press photo)

A bear tried to cool off in a pond but got afraid of some koi. (Associated Press photo)

VIDEO: Bear cools off in pond, scared away by koi carp

A bear went down in a pond and found himself a big surprise

A black bear got into a backyard fishpond to cool off from the summer heat, but the darting resident koi carp were too strange for its peace of mind and the animal lumbered away less than two minutes after getting into the cool water. (July 13)

Previous story
VIDEO: Feds should make coerced sterilization a criminal offence: Senate report

Just Posted

Musical Youth Summer Theatre participants rehearse for Seussical Jr., a musical based on the much-loved Dr. Seuss books, taking place at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, July 23, at Shuswap Theatre. (Contributed)
For kids by kids: Shuswap youths reshearsing for Seussical Jr.

City council approved a zoning bylaw amendment for 50 30th St. SE. The new medium density zoning opens the door for additional rental units
Rezoning of Salmon Arm property opens door for more rentals

The inaugural Monashee Music Festival takes place at the Sicamous Dog Park July 22-23. (File photo)
Zoning bylaw enforcement suspended for camping during Monashee Music Festival

Shuswap Paws Rescue Society has reduced its adoption price for adult cats for the summer with the hope of finding them a forever home. (Shuswap Paws Rescue Society photo)
Shuswap animal rescue seeking homes for large number of cats in its care