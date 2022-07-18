Former Parti Quebecois leader Andre Boisclair leaves the police station on Friday, May 29, 2020 in Montreal. The 54-year-old has since been sentenced to two years in jail for sexually assaulting two young men. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz)

Former Parti Quebecois leader Andre Boisclair leaves the police station on Friday, May 29, 2020 in Montreal. The 54-year-old has since been sentenced to two years in jail for sexually assaulting two young men. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz)

VIDEO: Former Parti Québécois leader jailed for sexually assaulting young men

André Boisclair sentenced to 2 years in jail, plus 2 years probation

Former Parti Québécois leader André Boisclair has been sentenced to two years less a day in jail for two sex assaults. Boisclair, who assaulted two young men in their early 20s, will also serve two years probation.

-The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

politicianspoliticsQuebecsexual assault

Previous story
Vernon council hears modified proposal for Behind the Mask murals

Just Posted

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau picks some cherries at the Lutz family farm on Hillborn Street in Summerland. In the background is orchardist Derek Lutz. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
Beer, pizza, fruit: PM Trudeau does the Okanagan

Volunteer George Johnston and Luke Heart dance together to the rhythm of Amadou Fall Trio at the Boogie Bar’N Stage on the Salmon Arm fairgrounds during the 2015 ROOTSandBLUES Festival. (File photo)
Volunteers wanted for Salmon Arm ROOTSandBLUES Festival

Shuswap Rowing and Paddling Club members Aida Mills, Julia Reed, Molly Tudan and Kirsten Ely get some time on the water prior to the BC Summer Games in Prince George from July 20 to 24, 2022. (Photo contributed)
Shuswap Rowing Club to send team to BC Summer Games

Melissa Brett captured this dramatic image amid a shower of lightning during the storm in Salmon Arm on the evening of Sunday, July 17, while having fun with her family on their new electric dirt bikes.
Skies in Shuswap dazzle during summer storm