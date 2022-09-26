Cape Breton Regional Municipality Mayor Amanda MacDougall comments on damage in Glace Bay, Nova Scotia on Sunday September 25, 2022. A day after post-tropical storm Fiona left a trail of destruction through Atlantic Canada and eastern Quebec, residents of a coastal town in western Newfoundland continued to pick through wreckage strewn across their community, easily the most damaged area in the region. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Vaughan Merchant

VIDEO: Nova Scotians view damage, begin post-Fiona clean-up

Hundreds of people displaced by destructive tropical storm

In Nova Scotia, hundreds of people have been displaced by post-tropical storm Fiona. On Sunday (Sept. 26), residents of Cape Breton were beginning repairs and surveying the damage as politicians touched down to survey the devastation from the storm.

-The Canadian Press

READ ALSO: Fiona sweeps away houses, knocks out power in eastern Canada

READ ALSO: Canadian military en route to assist with Hurricane Fiona recovery efforts

READ ALSO: Tropical Storm Ian strengthens as it heads to Cuba, Florida

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

hurricaneNova ScotiaStorm

Previous story
British pound drops to an all-new low

Just Posted

Firefighters were called to Shuswap Lake General Hospital Friday night, Sept. 23 to respond to a fire on Level 2 of the building, which the sprinkler system extinguished. Two patients were assessed for smoke inhalation. (File photo)
Damage from fire at Shuswap Lake General Hospital described as minor

Launa Purcell, author of Heartbeat of the Earth, A Handbook on Connecting Children to Nature through Indigenous Teachings, signs books at the Anvil Coffee Collective in Salmon Arm on Sept. 22 with Wes Snukwa7, who did the photography for the book. They are joined by Wes’ father, Joe Wilson. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Indigenous teachings: Salmon Arm resident shares how to connect kids to nature

Vernon Vipers defenceman Ayden Third (right) bumps Salmon Arm captain Nathan Mackie into the boards during the Silverbacks’ 4-1 B.C. Hockey League victory in Vernon’s home opener Saturday, Sept. 24, at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)
Salmon Arm Silverbacks sweep aside Vernon

Salmon Arm Silverbacks goaltender Matthew Tovell was stellar in a 3-0 win over the Vernon Vipers to kick off the 2022-23 BCHL season Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. (Salmon Arm Silverbacks photo)
Vernon Vipers shut out by Salmon Arm in season opener