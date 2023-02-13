Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at Erik Nielsen International Airport during a press conference while Yukon MP Brendan Hanley, left, and Yukon Premier Ranj Pillai look on in Whitehorse, Yukon, on February 13, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mike Thomas.

VIDEO: Search still underway for unidentified object shot down over Yukon

4 suspicious objects shot down over North America in recent days

Canada’s military and the RCMP are searching a large remote area in Yukon, looking for the unidentified object shot down over the weekend.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the work comes with a sense of caution.

READ ALSO: US jets down 4 objects in 8 days, unprecedented in peacetime

READ ALSO: Flying object shot down over Yukon on Trudeau’s orders; CAF mum on what it was

-The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Justin TrudeauSecurityYukon

Previous story
What we know about H5N1 avian flu and the risk to humans

Just Posted

Fernanda Fukamati, Luke Norrie (rear), Taylor Hendrickson and Dave Sawatsky rehearse for the Shuswap Theatre production of Patrick Barlow’s The 39 Steps, which begins Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (Annie M. Photography photo)
Cast of four to perform a plethora of parts in upcoming Shuswap Theatre production

The BC Lottery Corporation announced Salmon Arm’s Richard Lambert won the $50,000 prize with a Super Crossword Scratch & Win ticket on Feb. 13, 2023. (BCLC photo)
Salmon Arm man at a loss for words after winning $50,000 on crossword ticket

Roseanne Van Ee photo
Okanagan First Nations used to conjure up love medicines

Salmon Arm came in 13th place in BC Business Magazine’s latest ranking for most resilient cities in the province. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)
Consistency and stability: Salmon Arm rises in ranking of most resilient B.C. municipalities