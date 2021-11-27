VIDEO: The Scoop: Revelstoke’s headlines for the week of Nov. 21-27

It’s opening day at the Revelstoke Mountain Resort!

Before you hit the slopes, Josh Piercey’s got the top headlines in Revelstoke this week.

Grizzly Plaza lit up for the holidays

Residents in Revelstoke’s downtown core shopping during Moonlight Madness were treated to the first light up of the Illuminate Revelstoke Sociey’s lights on the trees in Grizzly Plaza.

According to Roberta Bobicki of the community spirit committee, the state of the art, low power lights provide ambience to the downtown core and will be usable year-round due to their white colour.

Here comes Santa Claus: Community spirit committee spreads holiday cheer in Revelstoke

It’s the most wonderful time of the year.

A group of passionate Revelstokians are spreading cheer this holiday season by working with local businesses, city council and the community to organize a number of Christmas-themed events over the month of December.

Roberta Bobicki, one of the locals at the heart of planning the events, says that everything over the next month is built to engage the community, spread holiday spirit and give joy to the children of Revelstoke–all while doing it in a safe manner due to limitations put in place by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trevelyn nets overtime winner to beat Kamloops

On a rare Tuesday night match against the Kamloops Storm, the Grizzlies played their most entertaining home game of the season so far with an exciting 4-3 overtime win.

Despite it being a mid-week contest, the local crowd brought their usual high energy to the forum.

In contrast to Revelstoke’s black jerseys , Kamloops off-white uniforms had an old school faded look that resembled NHL Original Six teams many years ago.

