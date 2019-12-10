WATCH: Eyewitness captures moment truck slams into Tim Hortons in Kelowna

An eyewitness captured the moment a truck crashed into the front of Tim Hortons in Rutland on Monday night.

Firefighters were quick to respond to the incident, which happened shortly before 10 p.m. at Highway 33 and Hollywood Road.

According to Platoon Captain Kelly Stephens, when crews arrived there was heavy smoke and flame at the front of the building and the car next to the truck that crashed into the Tim Hortons was also on fire.

“There was a fire in the building upon arrival, it was knocked down quickly,” said Stephens. “There was also an occupant in the truck, three to four workers inside, possibly three customers, but everyone got out safely.”

Paul Clarke

Assistant bureau chief, B.C. Interior South Division