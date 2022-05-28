B.C. Premier John Horgan meets with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and federal officials in Vancouver for an announcement on hosting the 2025 Invictus Games, May 24, 2022. Horgan and other premiers have been calling for a larger federal share of health care funding. (B.C. government photo)

B.C. Premier John Horgan meets with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and federal officials in Vancouver for an announcement on hosting the 2025 Invictus Games, May 24, 2022. Horgan and other premiers have been calling for a larger federal share of health care funding. (B.C. government photo)

Western premiers call on Ottawa to come to the table to talk health-care dollars

Horgan says Ottawa is abdicating responsibility

Western Canada’s premiers say they want the federal government to come to the table to discuss more money for health care. Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says the process have been angering at times while British Columbia Premier John Horgan says Ottawa is abdicating responsibility.

Previous story
This Week in the OK: Fire in the Shuswap and pups in Kelowna

Just Posted

The BC Bat Count will take place in June 2022. (J. Saremba photo)
Volunteers sought for Okanagan bat count

Garrett Wynne, of Verdurmen Law, has been practising law for 50 years and continues to enjoy his work in the profession. (Contributed)
‘Small town lawyer’: Salmon Arm’s Garrett Wynne reflects on half-a-century in law

Jordan Kalke speaks on May 25 at the opening of the pet shelter in Salmon Arm, named Marilyn’s Place after his mother Marilyn Kalke, who dedicated her life to supporting women fleeing abusive relationships. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Pet shelter in Salmon Arm opens with emotional tributes to inspiring advocate

Firefighters from Silver Creek, Deep Creek Ranchero and Falkland, accompanied by BC Wildfire Service personnel, attacked a blaze in the Yankee Flats area on July 1, 2021. (Contributed)
Vaccination policy for Columbia Shuswap Regional District staff, firefighters to remain in place