Salmon Arm Observer web poll

If you were to see a a pet in distress, locked in a car during a hot day, what would you do?

BC SPCA is reminding pet owners to not leave their four-legged companions in their vehicles this summer. (Contributed photo)

It’s hot, hot, hot in the Shuswap. A continual issue at this time of year is pets being left waiting in cars while temperatures soar.

What would you do if you were confronted with this situation?