Salmon Arm Observer web poll

It’s hot, hot, hot in the Shuswap. A continual issue at this time of year is pets being left waiting in cars while temperatures soar.
What would you do if you were confronted with this situation?
If you were to see a a pet in distress, locked in a car during a hot day, what would you do?
It’s hot, hot, hot in the Shuswap. A continual issue at this time of year is pets being left waiting in cars while temperatures soar.
What would you do if you were confronted with this situation?
RCMP are looking for a black late 1990s Ford 4x4 pickup with no licence plates
Ground crews and aircraft are responding to an estimated 50 hectare wildfire approximately 55 kilometers northwest of Kamloops, near the Deadman Vidette Road.
Don Nettleton, who has been with ORL for 24 years, takes over from Stephanie Hall
Artists’ animated collaborative work comes to life at Westgate Public Market
The deadline for the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference and International Brotherhood of… Continue reading
Trooper plays for hundreds on Shuswap Lake this past May Long weekend
From Salmon Arm to Sorrento, the search for a worthy roof is on
Clearwater, Golden, Williams Lake, Malahat a few of the cities that broke records Wednesday
A follow after some Princeton, B.C. students gained considerable exposure throughout the province when they dropped their bras
Three Indigenous groups in Southern B.C. Interior will not be involved in upcoming talks.
Snap a #beertanks selfie if you see massive tanks en route to Chilliwack
Eight women told CNN they were sexually harassed by the Hollywood actor
One of the top bobsled pilots in the world will lead the Peters Bros. Grand Parade
If you were to see a a pet in distress, locked in a car during a hot day, what would you do?