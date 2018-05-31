Salmon Arm Observer web poll

Do you think the right decision was made in purchasing the Trans Mountain Pipeline?

A protester holds a photo of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and a representation of the globe covered in oil during a protest against the Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion in Vancouver, B.C., on Tuesday May 29, 2018. The federal Liberal government is spending $4.5 billion to buy Trans Mountain and all of Kinder Morgan Canada’s core assets, Finance Minister Bill Morneau said Tuesday as he unveiled the government’s long-awaited, big-budget strategy to save the plan to expand the oilsands pipeline. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

One of the biggest political issues of the day is the recent announcment of the purchase of the Trans Mountain Pipeline.

Do you think the right decision was made in purchasing the Trans Mountain Pipeline?