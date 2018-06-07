Salmon Arm Observer web poll

Do you agree with changing the name of Roderick Haig-Brown Provincial Park to Tsútswecw Park?

Tourists fight for the best view of the salmon run on the newly built viewing platform in Roderick Haig-Brown Provincial Park. The province is planning to re-name the park, Tsútswecw Park. (File photo)

There’s been a lot of talk about re-naming Roderick Haig-Brown Provincial Park to Tsútswecw Park in recognition of First Nations in the Shuswap. Roderick Haig-Brown’s family are on board with the change.

What do you think?