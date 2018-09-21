Web poll: what issues are most important to you in the 2018 civic elections?

With civic elections getting closer as each day goes by it is crucial to note what issues are top of mind for voters in the Shuswap.

Nominations for candidates looking to make a bid at mayoral, council, regional district and school board spots closed Sept. 14 but candidates continue their work gathering public feedback and support on projects and issues within the community.

The Observer would like to know what issues the community of Salmon Arm and other voters in the Shuswap are focused on in the upcoming election. Let us know what is getting you out to vote in 2018.



What issues are most important to you in the upcoming civic election?

