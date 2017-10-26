Fisher-Price recalls infant motion seats due to ‘fire hazard’

Recalled after 36 reports of overheating motors, posing fire risk

Fisher-Price has recalled Soothing Motions Seat and Smart Connect Soothing Motions Seat due to issues with overheating motors. (Fisher-Price)

Fisher-Price has recalled several models of “Soothing Motions Seats” after reports of the product’s motor overheating.

The motion seats are motorized infant seats that bounce, sway, and play sounds and songs.

Fisher-Price has received 36 reports of overheating, and one report of a fire within the motor housing of the product. No injuries have been reported.

#Recall with @USCPSC. Soothing Motions Seat & Smart Connect Soothing Motions Seat can overheat. Unplug now & go to https://t.co/m0O48nb0R8 pic.twitter.com/hSwphB3ELq — Fisher-Price® (@FisherPrice) October 24, 2017

Soothing Motions Seats with model numbers CMR35, CMR36, CMR37, and DYH22 and Smart Connect Soothing Motions Seats with model number CMR39 have been recalled as of Oct. 24.

They were sold nationwide from November 2015 to October 2017.

Customers can contact Fisher-Price for a refund here.