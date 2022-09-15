An Air Canada hangar is seen behind a security fence at Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., on Friday, March 20, 2020. Air Canada has signed a deal to buy 30 electric-hybrid aircraft under development by Swedish company Heart Aerospace.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

An Air Canada hangar is seen behind a security fence at Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., on Friday, March 20, 2020. Air Canada has signed a deal to buy 30 electric-hybrid aircraft under development by Swedish company Heart Aerospace.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Air Canada signs deal to buy 30 electric-hybrid aircraft from Heart Aerospace

Capable of carrying 30 passengers, the planes are expected to enter service in 2028

Air Canada has signed a deal to buy 30 electric-hybrid aircraft under development by Swedish company Heart Aerospace.

The purchase price of the regional aircraft was not disclosed.

Air Canada has also acquired a US$5-million equity stake in Heart Aerospace under the agreement.

The ES-30 regional aircraft, which will be capable of carrying 30 passengers, is expected to enter service in 2028.

Air Canada says the aircraft will be powered by lithium-ion batteries and equipped with reserve-hybrid generators that can use sustainable aviation fuel.

The airline says the ES-30 is projected to have an electric range of 200 kilometres that extends to 400 kilometres with power supplemented by the generators.

RELATED: Historic electric seaplane successfully completes flight across B.C.’s Georgia Strait

Air CanadaClimate change

Previous story
Summerland winery launches crowdfunding opportunity

Just Posted

A job action by transit workers in Vernon and Salmon Arm will see drivers forego wearing their uniforms while handing out pamphlets. (File photo)
Salmon Arm, Vernon transit workers’ job action won’t affect riders, for now

The Celebrate Shuswap Society is bringing Vernon’s Legendary Lake Monsters to Salmon Arm’s Song Sparrow Hall on Sept. 24 for the first in a series of concerts intended to give people an opportunity to get out and dance. (File photo)
Get up and dance: Celebrate Shuswap Society orchestrating opportunities to cut a rug

John MacLean (CSRD)
Columbia Shuswap Regional District welcomes new administrator

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Prison in Germany