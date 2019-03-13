Packages move along a conveyor belt at the Amazon.com fulfillment center in Robbinsville, New Jersey, on June 7. (Bloomberg/Photo by Bess Adler)

Amazon removes books that promoted an autism ‘cure’

An Amazon.com Inc. spokeswoman confirmed the books were no longer available

Amazon has removed books from its website that promoted “cures” for autism, the latest major company to try to limit the amount of misinformation related to autism and the bogus notion that it’s caused by vaccines.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention says there is no cure for autism spectrum disorder, only medications that can help some function better. It also says there is no link between vaccines and autism.

An Amazon.com Inc. spokeswoman confirmed the books were no longer available, but did not answer any additional questions.

Last week, Facebook announced it would hide groups that spread misinformation about vaccines causing autism from search results. It also plans to reject similar ads.

READ MORE: 70% of Canadians agree with mandatory vaccines for children, poll says

The removal of the books from Amazon was first reported by NBC News.

The Associated Press

