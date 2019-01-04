A gas pump is shown at a station in Montreal on April 12, 2017. Extreme volatility in oil markets has resulted in a price jump for gasoline of four cents a litre in Metro Vancouver and an analyst predicts a further hike could arrive within days. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

B.C. fuel up 4 cents and more hikes to come: expert

Dan McTeague says to expect a wild ride for gas prices this year

Extreme volatility in oil markets has resulted in a price jump for gasoline of four cents a litre in Metro Vancouver and an analyst predicts a further hike could arrive within days.

Dan McTeague, a senior petroleum analyst at GasBuddy.com, says Vancouver residents will be the “poster children” for what he expects will be a wild year for gas prices Canada-wide.

He says the four-cent increase is the culmination of a series of events, including the explosion of the Enbridge natural gas pipeline in October and the unexpected maintenance shutdown of the Olympic pipeline last month in Washington state.

READ MORE: Start the new year with a full tank

McTeague says traders are still rebounding from those events and must cover gasoline demand in Oregon, Washington and southern British Columbia, prompting the latest hike and another boost of what he predicts could be a “penny or two,” by Sunday.

Greater Vancouver imports all its fuel, adding to the cost, but McTeague says fuel taxes will also climb in B.C. on April 1.

He says the tax will add 3.3 cents to the price of a litre of fuel and make the Vancouver area the highest tax jurisdiction for fuel of any major city in North America.

“You knocked out Montreal,” McTeague says. “There are some occasions where being No. 1 isn’t such a great thing.”

The GasBuddy website pegged the average price for gas in Vancouver at about $1.31 a litre on Friday, well above the average price of gas in some other Canadian cities. In Halifax, the average price was 97.8 cents, while it was at about $1.11 a litre in Montreal. A litre of gas was just over $1 in Toronto and was at 90.6 cents in Calgary.

A written analysis provided by McTeague says the turbulent year ahead for prices at Canadian pumps will stem, in part, from concerns over a looming trade war between the U.S. and China, Brexit, the status of global crude supplies and overall demand for oil products.

“Overall, fuel prices in 2019 could well turn out to be more expensive than any year since 2014, helped in no small part by an increase in gas taxes and currency challenges,” the analysis says.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
More tables to be bused at Vernon restaurant Eatology

Just Posted

Salmon Arm’s New Year’s baby arrives

Baby Vienna makes her appearance at Shuswap Lake General Hospital on Jan. 3

Former Greyhound staff create parcel service in Salmon Arm

Business Spotlight/Leah Blain

Update: Police raid on Sicamous house unsuccessful

Armed officers attempt to arrest 28-year-old Michael Trosky on Jan. 2 at a Kappel Street house.

Regional real estate market decline continues

December sales for Okanagan Mainline Real Estate Board area reflect 29% decrease

Video: Truckers stuck in Revelstoke due to highway closure

Truckers wait in roadside pull-outs for conditions to improve. Highway 1 is closed near Golden

Video: Do you have a new year’s resolution?

Find out what some people vowed to change about themselves or their life in 2019

B.C. ‘adventure’ traveller detained in Syria, missing for more than one month

The government has been warning Canadians to avoid travelling to Syria since 2011 after the outbreak of a civil war

A little bit of everything: B.C. cities break records for snow, rain – and heat

Whistler blanketed with 51 centimetres of snow, Pitt Meadows saw 80 millimetres of rain

B.C. fuel up 4 cents and more hikes to come: expert

Dan McTeague says to expect a wild ride for gas prices this year

More tables to be bused at Vernon restaurant Eatology

Eatology, located in old Vernon Greyhound Station, will expand after owner purchases building

‘Lots of meat’ left on poached elk: B.C. Conservation Officer

Bull carcass discovered near the highway east of Lake Cowichan

Human rights complaint lodged by transgender woman against B.C. spa revisited

Complainant, known only as JY, withdrew it. Respondents applied to have it re-opened

Hot potato: The debate over the new Canada Food Guide

Food Guide makeover creates debate as Health Canada prepares release

Fire destroys Cherryville home

Lumby and Cherryville community rallying around young family

Most Read