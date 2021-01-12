Condo construction in Victoria. Property values have continued to rise in most areas of B.C. in the past year. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

Condo construction in Victoria. Property values have continued to rise in most areas of B.C. in the past year. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

B.C. takes over homeowner grant applications, raises eligibility

Online system to open once property tax notices are out

B.C.’s annual homeowner grant will be paid out in full to offset property tax on homes valued up to $1.625 million this year, the latest increase to reflect the continued rise of property values.

The finance ministry sets the rate annually to ensure that most homeowners continue to be eligible for the subsidy, originally established by W.A.C. Bennett’s Social Credit government in 1957 to help people cope with rising property prices.

This year the province is taking over administration for urban areas as well as for rural B.C., meaning applications will be sent directly to the B.C. government using a new online portal that is being set up.

Early applications are not yet being accepted, although property assessments are out, showing increased values for most parts of the province. Homeowners are asked to wait for their municipal property tax notices, with the tax roll and jurisdiction numbers for the application.

RELATED: Speculation tax doesn’t slow B.C.’s hot housing market

RELATED: Metro Vancouver real estate sales shatter record in 2020

Starting this year, applications for the grant will go directly to the province, taking over the task from urban municipalities that have been processing them along with property tax payments.

The grant amount remains the same for 2021, up to $570 for homeowners in Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley Regional District and the Capital Regional District. Homeowners aged 65 and over, with a disability or living with a relative with a disability get up to $845.

For regions outside the three urban districts, the grant is up to $770, or $1,045 for seniors and people with a disability. The grant is reduced by $5 for every $1,000 of property value exceeding the annual threshold.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureBC politics

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. company makes 1st Canadian-made mask to receive official CSA certification
Next story
Starbucks says closure of up to 300 stores in Canada to be completed by end of March

Just Posted

The Shuswap Hospital Foundation is raising funds to support a new CT scanner and a mammography unit at Shuswap Lake General Hospital. (File photo)
Fundraiser will help create new mammography unit Shuswap Lake General Hospital

Shuswap Lake Hospital Foundation also fundraising for new CT scanner

A Shuswap Search and Rescue team of nine hiked up Queest Mountain to retrieve a snowshoer who called for help after becoming disoriented on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2020. (File photo)
Disoriented snowshoer rescued from Shuswap backcountry

Snowshoer’s preparedness aided Shuswap Search and Rescue team’s effort

Kamloops RCMP arrested Terrance Jones, 40, in Kamloops on Jan. 11 without incident. He is one of three men charged in connection with a stabbing in Blind Bay on Aug. 16, 2020. (RCMP photo)
Man charged with attempted murder in 2020 Shuswap stabbing arrested

RCMP arrest Terrance Jones in Kamloops, one of three men charged in Blind Bay incident

Police say hair found in Pritchard on Christmas morning 2020 appeared fake, dyed black. (File photo)
Chase RCMP request public’s help after clumps of hair found in rural area

Police say hair found in Pritchard on Christmas morning appeared fake, dyed black

Chase RCMP, ambulance summoned for man who said he accidentally locked himself out of residence and was cold. (Black Press file photo)
Chase RCMP summoned twice within hour for man who was cold

Both ambulance and police respond to call regarding resident suffering from cold

A worker is seen cleaning surfaces inside Little Mountain Place, a long term care home where 41 residents have died since a COVID-19 outbreak was declared at the facility in November, in Vancouver, on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
COVID death toll in B.C. tops 1,000 as 1,475 new cases recorded over the weekend

B.C. has administered nearly 60,000 vaccines as of Sunday night

Police released surveillance footage of a man setting fire to a homeless woman’s blankets while she slept on a downtown sidewalk on Hamilton Street, near the Queen Elizabeth Theatre, around 4 a.m. on Dec. 13, 2020. (Vancouver police handout)
Police hunt for arsonist who lit sleeping homeless woman’s blanket on fire in Vancouver

Police are looking for both the suspect and victim, urging anyone with information to come forward

Vernon RCMP is investigating after a man was found breaking into the garage of a home in the BX, and allegedly produced a firearm before fleeing Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. (File Photo)
Police on the hunt for armed home intruder in North Okanagan

A BX-area resident found the suspect, allegedly armed with a firearm, in their garage Friday morning

The number, 310-MHSU (6478), makes navigating community support simpler and easier for those who need it. (Pixabay photo)
New mental health, substance use support line available in Interior Health region

The service first launched in the South Okanagan in the fall

(Big White Ski Resort photo)
19 more cases of COVID-19 linked to Big White cluster

This brings the total number of cases to 162, 107 of which reside on the mountain

A B.C. Supreme Court judge found John Albert Buchanan, accused in the September 2017 murder of Richard Sitar in Nanaimo, not guilty of second-degree murder but guilty of manslaughter. (Nanaimo News Bulletin file)
Man found guilty of manslaughter in bludgeoning death in Nanaimo

Verdict comes down in John Albert Buchanan’s trial in B.C. Supreme Court in Nanaimo

The RCMP and Interior Health are working together to improve response to mental health and substance abuse-related calls. (Black Press file photo)
RCMP and Interior Health working on mental health response

Groups have met to discuss better handling of mental health and substance abuse-related calls

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers his opening remarks during a news conference outside Rideau cottage in Ottawa, Friday, January 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada secures 20M more Pfizer vaccine doses; U.S. border closure extended to Feb. 21

Extra doses will come this spring starting in April

Former Vancouver Giants forward Evander Kane is seen here in Game 7 of the second round of the 2009 WHL playoffs against the Spokane Chiefs (Sam Chan under Wikipedia Commons licence)
NHL player with B.C. ties, Evander Kane, files for bankruptcy claiming $27M in debt

Sharks left winger lists liabilities of close to $30 million in court filing

Most Read