The 2019 BC Tech Summit takes place March 11-13 at the Vancouver Convention Centre. (Facebook/Innovate BC)

BC Tech Summit to revolutionize business models

Host, Innovate BC: “Tech impacts all industries everywhere.”

The world of technology can be intimidating to those not already versed in its multi-faceted realm – that’s precisely why this year’s three-day BC Tech Summit will bring together industry with academics, entrepreneurs and government to learn how to operate more efficiently no matter what business you’re in.

“The idea is that tech impacts all industries everywhere,” says Jamil A. Karim, marketing and communications manager for Innovate BC, the Crown agency hosting the fourth annual #BCTECHSummit from March 11 to 13 at the Vancouver Convention Centre.

The largest annual innovation conference in Western Canada is for everyone, Karim says, highlighting how tech is impacting all industries

“Whether it’s forestry, mining, retail, real estate … [tech] is making all industries more efficient, more competitive, more scalable, more profitable,” he explains.

The theme of the summit “Reality Revolution” explores how to use emerging technologies from artificial intelligence to robotics, quantum to cleantech, blockchain to augmented and virtual reality to solve the biggest challenges facing B.C. in 2019.

But don’t be daunted by the tech jargon, Karim points out: “Even my mom would want to go.”

Those with small companies, start-ups or large corporations will learn about cutting edge technology and learn how to adapt it into new or current business models through a series of master classes, hands-on workshops and innovation challenges as well as investment and networking events.

“You’re actually leaving with hard skills from this event,” Karim says.

To build relationships between participants, “one of the coolest things we’re doing this year,” Karim says, is turning the tables on typical business methods. Companies will pitch solution providers (tech companies, entrepreneurs) to come up with on-the-spot solutions for current problems.

In addition to the interactive elements, keynote speakers include Anousheh Ansari, CEO of XPRIZE Foundation, who is the first astronaut of Iranian descent and co-founder of The Billion Dollar Fund for Women whose goal is to invest $1 billion into women-founded companies by 2020.

Joining Ansari is marketing guru Manjit Minhas, co-founder of Minhas Breweries, Distillery and Wineries, and Dragon’s Den judge.

Along with Premier John Horgan and representatives from Innovation BC, other speakers include former FBI agent and cybersecurity expert Eric O’Neil and Tan Le, CEO and founder of Emotive. The bioinformatics company works with brain-computer interface, a technology that provides direct communication between a human brain and external devices.

For more information or tickets to the event, visit InnovateBC.ca.

