Business Spotlight: Chamber looks for nominees to board

The Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce is looking for people to put their name forward as a 2018/2019 board member.

The chamber board meets once a month to discuss current business issues and ideas for enhancing economic development for the city and region.

Anyone who is interested can contact the nominating committee to chat more about the opportunity to positively affect change in the community.

For more information call Marg McMaster (250) 803-2814 or Tanya Langlois 250-832-2777.

Same barber, new location

The Striped Pole Barber Shop is now opened at Westgate Public Market. Jacqueline Forster, formerly at the Barber’s Daughter on Lakeshore Dr., would like to welcome her current and new clients to her brand new location.

“I really like the atmosphere here at Westgate and I’m happy to be a part of something that’s going to be super exciting. There are lots of great shops and services here now, and lots more opening. Come on down, have a bite at the bistro and check out all the fun businesses here.”

The Striped Pole Barber is open seven days a week, Monday to Saturday 10 to 4, and Sundays, 11 to 4.

To contact Jac, phone 250-463-1617.

Launch-a-Preneur

The Launch-a-Preneur Start-up Weekend will be held on Feb. 17 and 18 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the newly established Innovation Centre located on 220 Shuswap Street. The cost is $30 which includes lunch on Saturday and a dinner on Sunday.

Thi business development program designed by Enactus Okanagan College, Salmon Arm Economic Development Society, and Community Futures Shuswap. The program consists of a series of workshops designed to assist participants generate or refine business ideas while making connections in the community. Mentors will be available to support participants as they develop their business model canvas over the weekend.

The purpose of the program is to assist participants create a plan to successfully launch their business in the Shuswap, and/or get a head start on Season 5 of the Shuswap Launch-a-Preneur Dragon’s Den-style entrepreneurship competition in 2019.

For more information and registration information at www.launch-a-preneur.ca/start-up-weekend. Registration closes Feb. 9. Space is limited.

(Incorrect dates were in the last Business Spotlight column, I apologize for the error.)

Trade/Construction Hiring Fair

There is a trade/construction hiring fair hosted by the Work BC Employment Services Centre at 310 Hudson Ave NE in Salmon Arm on Thursday, Feb. 15 from 9 to 12.

To register please call: 250-804-4770 or email: merrilea.young@workbc-salmonarm.com

To have your business news in the Business Spotlight email leahblain@shuswapmarketnews@gmail.com