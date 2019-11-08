(Pixabay photo)

Canadian economy lost 1,800 jobs in October, unemployment rate steadies

Job losses follow gains of 54,000 jobs in September and 81,000 in August

The number of people working in Canada edged lower in October as the manufacturing and construction sectors lost jobs, while the unemployment rate held steady at 5.5 per cent.

Statistics Canada said Friday the economy lost 1,800 jobs in October, following gains of 54,000 jobs in September and 81,000 in August.

The number of full-time jobs fell by 16,100, offset in part by a gain of 14,300 part-time jobs.

Economists on average expected the economy to add a total of 15,900 jobs and an unemployment rate of 5.5 per cent, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

The manufacturing sector lost 23,000 jobs, mostly in Ontario, while the construction sector lost 21,000. Employment in the “other services” industry also fell by 18,000.

The losses were offset in part by an increase of 20,000 jobs working in public administration and 18,000 in finance, insurance, real estate, rental and leasing.

The jobs report comes after the Bank of Canada’s decision late last month to keep its key interest rate on hold at 1.75 per cent.

In making its decision, the central bank said inflation was on target and the domestic economy has held up well in many respects, even though it’s feeling the negative effects of slowing global growth.

Despite the small decline in the number of jobs, wage growth in October held steady. Average hourly wage growth, year-over-year, for all employees was 4.3 per cent for the month, the same as September.

The number of self-employed workers in October fell by 27,800, while public sector employees rose by 28,700. The number of private sector employees fell by 2,700.

Regionally, B.C. added 15,000 jobs, while Newfoundland and Labrador added 2,700 jobs.

On a year-over-year basis, employment was up by 443,000, an increase of 2.4 per cent.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Shuswap hairdressers entangled in colouring competition

Just Posted

Tributes, support pour in for Salmon Arm woman who died in Ibiza

GoFundMe account set up to help family of Sarah Lewis with funeral, legal expenses

Crash the eagle back in the air in Salmon Arm after recovering from injured wing

Raptor’s recuperation after impaling wing on tree branch takes longer than expected

Support sought for Salmon Arm toddler with Brittle Bone Disease

Falls resulting in broken femur, tibia lead family to concerning diagnosis

Gas prices fluctuate by more than 10 cents across the Okanagan

On Thursday morning, a litre of gas in the Central Okanagan was 122.9 cents

Shuswap hairdressers entangled in colouring competition

Both hairdressers work at Salmon Arm Tangles Salon

More Canadians plan to attend Remembrance Day ceremonies this year: poll

But it’s not just about thanking veterans, the poll suggests; it’s also about learning from them.

Morning Start: Happy birthday, Gordon Ramsay

Your morning start for Friday, Nov. 8

Canadian economy lost 1,800 jobs in October, unemployment rate steadies

Job losses follow gains of 54,000 jobs in September and 81,000 in August

EDITORIAL: An ongoing call for peace

The quest for peace today seems just as elusive as it was during the First World War

Kane counts 3 points as Blackhawks roll to 5-2 win over Canucks

Vancouver suffers first regulation loss since Oct. 19

Young Chilliwack mother donates five organs to save others following her sudden death

Celebration of Life for Shera Morgan who died of a brain aneurysm is set for Nov. 9 at Tzeachten Hall

$150,000 wakeboard boat stolen in West Kelowna

The 2018 Cobalt was stolen on Nov. 7

Trial begins for Lake Country man charged with sexual assault of teen

The man is facing charges for both sexual assault and sexual interference of a person under 16

West Kelowna resident warns of Santa’s Toy House scam

Santa’s Toy House almost scammed a West Kelowna resident out of some Christmas gifts

Most Read