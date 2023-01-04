(file)

(file)

Canfor extending temporary sawmill curtailments in B.C.

Decision expected to remove about 21 million board feet of production

Canfor Corp. is extending sawmill curtailments in B.C. due to what it says are ongoing weak market conditions and a lack of available economic fibre.

The Vancouver-based company says production will be reduced through two-week curtailment extensions in January at select solid wood facilities in B.C.

The decision will remove about 21 million board feet of production.

The cuts are in addition to a reduction of about 150 million board feet of production announced in December.

The company said last month it would implement curtailments ranging from one to four weeks across its Canadian operations.

Canfor says it will continue to adjust operating rates to align with market conditions and the available supply of economically viable timber.

forestry

Previous story
Business groups optimistic despite China’s pushback on air-travel test requirements
Next story
Ireland fines Meta 390M euros in latest privacy crackdown

Just Posted

Eli Vandevoort
UPDATE: Splatsin searching for missing man last seen in Enderby

Drinkwater, described by the Victoria Film Festival as the most Canadian film of all time, plays at the Classic in Salmon Arm on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 5 p.m.
Drinkwater: ‘A wonderfully likeable coming-of-age comedy filmed entirely in Penticton’

Dad Garick Gray and Mom Jen Morley cuddle with Baby Georgia following her birth at 9:28 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2. She is the 2023 New Year’s Baby at Shuswap Lake General Hospital. (Photo contributed)
Perfect timing for Baby Georgia, born New Year’s Baby at Salmon Arm’s hospital

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: The moon is moving away from the Earth