Canfor shareholders reject Jim Pattison’s takeover offer

Lumber company says offer had just 45% support from minority shareholders

Softwood lumber in Richmond, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Shares in Canfor Corp. fell more than 20 per cent after Great Pacific Capital Corp. failed to win the approval of the company’s minority shareholders and called off its plan to take the lumber producer private.

The company said based on shareholder votes cast by proxy ahead of a Monday deadline, the offer of $16 per share by the Jim Pattison Group company had just 45-per-cent support from the minority shareholders.

A special meeting of Canfor shareholders scheduled for Wednesday was cancelled.

Canfor shares were down $3.56 at $12.00 in early trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The stock had traded for $8.80 before Great Pacific made its offer on Aug. 10.

Great Pacific, which holds a 51-per-cent stake in Canfor, said the offer was within a range determined to be fair by a Canfor special committee and its advisers.

“Great Pacific looks forward to Canfor’s continued success and will continue to support the management and directors of the company,” the firm said.

The privatization offer required approval by a two-thirds majority vote by shareholders and a simple majority of the votes cast by shareholders after excluding any votes of Great Pacific and certain others.

READ MORE: Jim Pattison takeover offer ‘non-binding,’ Canfor cautions investors

Investment management firm Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc., which controls about a 4.8-per-cent stake in Canfor, said in September that the offer was too low and planned to oppose the deal.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Resources boost B.C., Alberta Indigenous communities: study

Just Posted

Traffic delays reported on Highway 1 east of Sicamous, semi trailer in ditch

Eastbound traffic lined up between Malakwa, Three Valley Gap

Salmon Arm family cooking up Christmas community dinner

Erin and Ken Fraser step up to challenge of co-ordinating annual free event

Trans-Canada Highway four-laning project in Shuswap holds promise for First Nations

Much planning and consultation to be done before vote is taken on project

RCMP bomb squad called after suspicious item found in Salmon Arm casino

Chances Casino evacuated on evening of Dec. 14 after item discovered by staff

Drivers in Shuswap urged to take care as flurries forecast to continue overnight

City roads slick, crash causes Highway 97A closure between Enderby and Armstrong

B.C. First Nation alleges feds withheld information in pipeline consultation

Groups argue at Federal Court of Appeal over controversial Trans Mountain expansion

Column: Curly and Red’s quest for Christmas dinner hits a snag

Shuswap Outdoors by Hank Shelley

Itchy bears, rogue balloons and a nosy neighbour: B.C’s most memorable power outages of 2019

BC Hydro releases its weirdest and wackiest power outages of the year

B.C. couple opens their Harry Potter-themed Christmas house to the public

Couple has transformed their Chilliwack house into a scene straight out of a Harry Potter movie

Father of two identified as man who died at Kelowna homeless camp

Shane Bourdin was described as kindhearted and compassionate

Column: Hockey in the Shuswap – an activity for all ages

Shuswap Passion by Jim Cooperman

Canfor shareholders reject Jim Pattison’s takeover offer

Lumber company says offer had just 45% support from minority shareholders

Deer suffered in fatal Cranbrook cull trap, welfare group says

Cranbrook Friends of Animals claims buck suffocated after “collapsing improperly assembled trap on himself”

Victoria nurse urges compassion after being confronted while saving overdose victim

RN has saved three people’s lives in eight months

Most Read