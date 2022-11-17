Catering business’ use of Salmon Arm’s Little Mountain Field House kitchen OK’d

S’wichcraft Catering food truck owner Erik Juárez and business partner Vanessa Stonehouse pause for a quick pic before getting back to making meals for a hungry Saturday morning crowd in May 2021. (File photo)

The Shuswap Recreation Society’s contract with S’wichcraft Catering will continue for at least another two years.

David Knight, arena manager with the society, came to city council Nov. 14 for approval of a new two-year contract, to follow a one-year agreement.

He said S’wichcraft Catering moved into the Little Mountain Field House in May of 2021 to use the kitchen at a time when the field house wasn’t available for private rentals and was being used to host vaccination clinics.

S’wichcraft Catering operates a food truck as part of the business so can be available for catering events both at the facility and around the community. The fee structure would be $1,100 per month from February to October and $800 from November to January. The new contract notes usage during the quieter months would be monitored and fees reviewed, if necessary.

“Erik (Juarez) has been a great tenant and his usage has generated revenue at the facility during a time where bookings were not possible. His services, available to renters of the facility, create another dynamic to promoting the facility for weddings, anniversaries, meeting events and other gatherings that may require food services,” said Knight’s report to council.

Coun. Debbie Cannon asked if people who rent the facility have access to the kitchen, because before Covid, it was nice to use it.

Knight said no, and he’d have to check to see how many people who rented it used the kitchen. He noted there were some issues such as having to clean it after it was used.

Council members voted unanimously to renew the contract for two years. Coun. Sylvia Lindgren was absent.

